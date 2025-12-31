Rain or Shine – Wet New Year’s Eve Party Plans Go On

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A winter storm is not going to drown out New Year's Even plans on the Central Coast, but there may be some adjustments.

Several locations have put in weeks of planning, creative sessions, special orders for food, drinks and decorations and the shows will go on.

That includes live music, DJ sets and festivities at both 9 p.m. for the East Coast-style celebrations in California and midnight for the West Coast celebrations in real time.

At the Harbor Restaurant on Stearns Wharf they are planning a multi-tiered evening with different pricing for those who want to enjoy dinner and the full celebration and those who want to just come together for beverages and the grand finale.

There, they plan to have a special "ball drop" to be a smaller scale version of what is famous in Times Square in New York.

Activities will be inside and out on the seating area with sweeping views of the harbor and waterfront.

Forecasters have advised those who are out to be ready for a steady rain all evening, in the overnight and through tomorrow afternoon.

The Santa Barbara Public Market is planning "Ball Drop" festivities and a Trivia Night game session. Everything will be indoors.

For those looking to laugh the year away, two shows may help you chuckle the year away.

Luis Moro is hosting a Comedy Speakeasy event at 409 State Street featuring Craig Shoemaker, who has many TV appearances with his humor.

The SB Comedy Hideaway hosts Andrey Belikov and Maximilian Robert Lockwood have booked the New Vic Theatre for two shows featuring Darren Carter "the Party Starter" as part of a lineup of five comedians in the 300 seat theatre.

Several downtown locations will be celebrating with various events, including a balloon drop at the Red Piano piano bar with a live band, Tequila Mockingbird, at M-Special brewing with no cover charge.

The Santa Barbara Symphony has an annual show that is expected to draw a full house at the Granada Theatre. This year the music will be Broadway and Hollywood themes. It begins at 8:30 p.m.

SOHO has the Doublewide Kings with a Psychedelic Bash that comes with dinner at 7:45 p.m. or just the show at 9 p.m.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today.)