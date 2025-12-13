Reagan Library hosts “An American Christmas” and “Cowboys: History and Hollywood”

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KEYT) The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley has 26 Christmas trees on display.

“An American Christmas” is the theme of the annual exhibit.

Each tree is decorated to represent a different decade or defining era.

They include a 1960s tree with Beatles items.

The tree that coincides with President Reagan's time in office includes a boombox, cassettes and a Bob Ross photo and palette.

The Fisher family of Ojai enjoyed it all.

"Last year they did trees around the world and this year the trees coincided with dates in history and presidents and it was really, really amazing it had beautiful ornaments and it was a great learning opportunity for my daughter," Alexia Fisher.

"I liked the 90s tree and all the old technology, it wasn't old back then, but it is kind of old now but I do enjoy how it looks all the buttons, but anyway I saw a bunch of technology and pop culture icons," Emilia Fisher.

They are library members.

A special Christmas tree at the entrance is dedicated to Gold Star families who have lost loves ones in the military.

An American Christmas runs thought Jan. 4.

Admission to the tree exhibit also includes the special "Cowboys: History and Hollywood exhibit.

The exhibit includes photos of President Reagan's Horse and his ranch in Santa Barbara County.

Docents on hand can tell visitors all about it.

The Cowboy exhibit runs through April 19.

For more information visit https://reaganfoundation.org