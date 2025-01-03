Skip to Content
33rd annual Christmas tree burn closes Julefest in Solvang

Solvang community members gather and unload the year's Christmas trees.
Jarrod Zinn
By
New
today at 3:36 pm
Published 3:53 pm

SOLVANG, Calif. - For over three decades, Solvang hosts a Christmas tree burn as a tradition to formally close out the holidays, and their Julefest holiday season.

Community members were bringing their trees early, before sundown, and even helping each other unload.

Officials say people tend to add to the pile all the way until the moment firefighters light the blaze.

As families make their way through town to the empty field adjacent to the old mission, the sense of community celebration is unmistakable.

Jarrod Zinn

