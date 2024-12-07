Donations fill Harbor Patrol boat in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif.-One local toy drive filled a Harbor Patrol boat with toys.

It's has become a tradition.

The 5th annual Food and Toy Drive took place in the Channel Islands Harbor.

This year the drive-thru-drop-off moved from Fisherman's Wharf to Harbor Landing, making it more visible to people passing by.

Even though it was a drive thru, some kids got out of their parent's cars to drop off toys and meet Santa.

Harbor Patrol officers gave them stickers to take home.

The Harbor and Beach Community Alliance (HBCA) plans to match up to $13,000 in Food Share donations made online at https://www.foodshare.com