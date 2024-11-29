Skip to Content
Solvang kicks off month-long Julefest holiday celebration

Solvang's Julefest kicks off November 29 this year.
today at 11:21 am
Published 11:57 am

SOLVANG, Calif. - Known to be one of the coziest and most magical holiday towns, Solvang is at it once again, bringing the public over a month of holiday celebrations for the whole family.

All month long, there is no shortage of activities for "kids from one to ninety-two."

From the Nisser--or Danish Gnome--mystery hunt beginning today, music and light shows, a tree lighting, Julefest parade, night markets under the stars, carolers, a new-year countdown, and finally the traditional Christmas tree burn after the new year.

Known for their Danish-influenced architecture, the Julefest holiday celebration is something the whole family can enjoy.

