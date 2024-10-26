Homemade costumes win big at Howl-O-Ween contest in Ventura Harbor

VENTURA, Calif.-All kings of dogs and their two-legged friends competed in the annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest in the Ventura Harbor Village on the Saturday before Halloween.

Homemade costumes appeared to impress the judges the most.

The Wicked Witch of the West and her flying monkey earned a runner up award.

"I love Halloween, it is my absolute favorite holiday and I thought why not include my friends and my dog," said Brooke Mansker, "She is a dachshund terrier mix, she is 14, and she has been a trooper about all this, she has been practicing, we worked on our costume for a couple of months and she has been practicing wearing it, so she is really good today."

Winners in numerous categories included a surf dog, van life dogs, a cowboy dog and a madame president dog.

The election inspired Catherine Cox to go all out.

"My inspiration for Madame President Betty Rose is of course Madame President of the United State of America Ms. Kamala Harris," said Cox, "So, what we have here is a powder blue pant suit, accompanied with a bow blouse and a floating pearl necklace because I noticed that Ms. Harris has floating pearls, so, we did that and we also have a presidential pin, right, and then I am her secret service."

Emcee Stacey Petrides kept the crowd entertained by asking about the dogs.

Bill Trautwein said he brought his dog Nugget who happens to be a descendant of Hollywood dog royalty.

"This is Nugget, he is 17-months old, his great great grandmother on his mother's side was Lady in the "Lady and The Tramp movie."

Trautwein, of Goleta, also brought the great pumpkin that is being carved into a spider.

"I grew that, it is 1,486 pounds."

The dogs won blue ribbons and goodie bags.

All of the participants won doggie ice cream from Coastal Cone.

They amazed the crowd by getting along.

Most of them stayed after the contest to take part in a parade that allowed them to show off their Halloween costume.

For more information about the harbor events visit https://www.venturaharborvillage.com