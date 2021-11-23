Hancock College provides Thanksgiving meals to single-parent students

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Dozens of Allan Hancock College single-parent students received free Thanksgiving meals during an annual giveaway held Tuesday.

The CARE Turkey Event provides eligible students with a gift package worth about $50 that includes a turkey and all of the traditional holiday fixings, such as mashed potatoes, rolls, green beans, pumpkin pie and much more.

Eligible students include those participating in several campus programs, such as CARE, which is Cooperative Agencies Resources for Education. It is a state-funded program for single-parents receiving cash-aid benefits from the college.

Other programs involved in the giveaway includes Extended Opportunity Programs and Services (EOPS), CalWorks, Rising Scholars, Foster Youth Services, CAN/TRIO, AIM to Dream, Noncredit Counseling, Veterans, Learning Assistance Program and Basic Needs.

Nearly 100 students received a holiday meal package through the long-running holiday giveaway, which is now in its 13th year.

Donations were made possible through generous donations from Hancock faculty and staff, local community members and Spencer’s Fresh Market.