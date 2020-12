Holidays

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Hanukkah, the eight-day Festival of Lights, began Thursday.

The Jewish Community Center Federation of San Luis Obispo continued its annual tradition of a menorah lighting.

It was held outside the Mission in downtown San Luis Obispo Thursday night.

It was lit in memory of County Board Supervisor Adam Hill, who died in August.

Each night's lighting is live-streamed on the group's Facebook page.