School Kids Go Behind the Scenes at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A morning bus ride from their classrooms brought hundreds of kids to the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara for "Mike's Field Trip to the Movies."

It is an educational outreach program for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival that takes place in two parts – Trip one is today, trip two is next Thursday.

The children will see a movie and then hear a talk from the filmmakers.

Between the two dates it will bring in about 4,000 students.

Some of them are from school districts that do not usually have these types of field trips or educational programs. The children are coming from throughout Santa Barbara County.

Many children have never been to a movie theatre, or have never been inside of an iconic movie landmark like the Arlington Theatre, which has been in Santa Barbara since 1931.

The program is part of their classroom instruction to learn about movies and the arts prior to coming to the event.

The program is named after the late filmmaker Mike DeGruy, who passed away in 2012 while on an assignment for a James Cameron film.

It is designed to expose students to careers in the film industry and spark creativity, with some attendees expressing interest in writing, sound, animation and editing.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.