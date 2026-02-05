Skip to Content
Free Movies Screenings Give Fans Relief During the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Free movies at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival will include many Oscar nominees including F 1.
Published 11:52 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - One of the full access, price breaks at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival is the free films offered throughout the event.   

It's a mixture of film types, including documentaries and international films. Many this year, however, are Oscar nominated films.

They are shown at the Arlington Theatre on a first-come, first served basis after pass holders enter.

The Brad Pitt film F1 is opening the run of films Thursday at 2 p.m. with producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Here is the list:

LITTLE AMÉLIE OR THE CHARACTER OF RAIN
Thursday, February 5 – 11:00 AM – Arlington Theatre		HAMNET- followed by a conversation with Jessie Buckley
Wednesday, February 11 – 2:00 PM – Arlington Theatre
F1 – followed by a conversation with Producer Jerry Bruckheimer
Thursday, February 5 – 2:00 PM – Arlington Theatre		SINNERS – followed by a conversation with Delroy Lindo
Thursday, February 12 – 2:00 PM – Arlington Theatre
THE SECRET AGENT
Friday, February 6 – 2:00 PM – Arlington Theatre		FRANKENSTEIN
Friday, February 13 – 10:30 AM – Arlington Theatre
ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER
Monday, February 9 – 10:30 AM – Arlington Theatre		TRAIN DREAMS – followed by a conversation with Writer/Director Clint Bentley and Cinematographer Adolpho Veloso
Friday, February 13 – 2:00 PM – Arlington Theatre
KPOP DEMON HUNTERS – followed by a conversation with Directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans
Monday, February 9 – 2:00 PM – Arlington Theatre		YOUTH CINEMEDIA SHORTS
Saturday, February 14 – 12:20 PM – SBIFF Film Center
MARTY SUPREME
Tuesday, February 10 – 11:00 AM – Arlington Theatre		10-10-10 STUDENT SHORTS
Saturday, February 14 – 2:00 PM – Arlington Theatre
SENTIMENTAL VALUE
Tuesday, February 10 – 2:00 PM – Arlington Theatre		THE ALABAMA SOLUTION
+ Q&A with Co-Director Charlotte Kaufman
Academy Award nominated for Best Documentary Feature
Saturday, February 14 – 2:20 PM – SBIFF Film Center
BUGONIA
Wednesday, February 11 – 11:00 AM – Arlington Theatre

