Free Movies Screenings Give Fans Relief During the Santa Barbara International Film Festival
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - One of the full access, price breaks at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival is the free films offered throughout the event.
It's a mixture of film types, including documentaries and international films. Many this year, however, are Oscar nominated films.
They are shown at the Arlington Theatre on a first-come, first served basis after pass holders enter.
The Brad Pitt film F1 is opening the run of films Thursday at 2 p.m. with producer Jerry Bruckheimer.
Here is the list:
|LITTLE AMÉLIE OR THE CHARACTER OF RAIN
Thursday, February 5 – 11:00 AM – Arlington Theatre
|HAMNET- followed by a conversation with Jessie Buckley
Wednesday, February 11 – 2:00 PM – Arlington Theatre
|F1 – followed by a conversation with Producer Jerry Bruckheimer
Thursday, February 5 – 2:00 PM – Arlington Theatre
|SINNERS – followed by a conversation with Delroy Lindo
Thursday, February 12 – 2:00 PM – Arlington Theatre
|THE SECRET AGENT
Friday, February 6 – 2:00 PM – Arlington Theatre
|FRANKENSTEIN
Friday, February 13 – 10:30 AM – Arlington Theatre
|ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER
Monday, February 9 – 10:30 AM – Arlington Theatre
|TRAIN DREAMS – followed by a conversation with Writer/Director Clint Bentley and Cinematographer Adolpho Veloso
Friday, February 13 – 2:00 PM – Arlington Theatre
|KPOP DEMON HUNTERS – followed by a conversation with Directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans
Monday, February 9 – 2:00 PM – Arlington Theatre
|YOUTH CINEMEDIA SHORTS
Saturday, February 14 – 12:20 PM – SBIFF Film Center
|MARTY SUPREME
Tuesday, February 10 – 11:00 AM – Arlington Theatre
|10-10-10 STUDENT SHORTS
Saturday, February 14 – 2:00 PM – Arlington Theatre
|SENTIMENTAL VALUE
Tuesday, February 10 – 2:00 PM – Arlington Theatre
|THE ALABAMA SOLUTION
+ Q&A with Co-Director Charlotte Kaufman
Academy Award nominated for Best Documentary Feature
Saturday, February 14 – 2:20 PM – SBIFF Film Center
|BUGONIA
Wednesday, February 11 – 11:00 AM – Arlington Theatre
The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.