Free Movies Screenings Give Fans Relief During the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - One of the full access, price breaks at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival is the free films offered throughout the event.

It's a mixture of film types, including documentaries and international films. Many this year, however, are Oscar nominated films.

They are shown at the Arlington Theatre on a first-come, first served basis after pass holders enter.

The Brad Pitt film F1 is opening the run of films Thursday at 2 p.m. with producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Here is the list:

LITTLE AMÉLIE OR THE CHARACTER OF RAIN

Thursday, February 5 – 11:00 AM – Arlington Theatre HAMNET- followed by a conversation with Jessie Buckley

Wednesday, February 11 – 2:00 PM – Arlington Theatre F1 – followed by a conversation with Producer Jerry Bruckheimer

Thursday, February 5 – 2:00 PM – Arlington Theatre SINNERS – followed by a conversation with Delroy Lindo

Thursday, February 12 – 2:00 PM – Arlington Theatre THE SECRET AGENT

Friday, February 6 – 2:00 PM – Arlington Theatre FRANKENSTEIN

Friday, February 13 – 10:30 AM – Arlington Theatre ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER

Monday, February 9 – 10:30 AM – Arlington Theatre TRAIN DREAMS – followed by a conversation with Writer/Director Clint Bentley and Cinematographer Adolpho Veloso

Friday, February 13 – 2:00 PM – Arlington Theatre KPOP DEMON HUNTERS – followed by a conversation with Directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans

Monday, February 9 – 2:00 PM – Arlington Theatre YOUTH CINEMEDIA SHORTS

Saturday, February 14 – 12:20 PM – SBIFF Film Center MARTY SUPREME

Tuesday, February 10 – 11:00 AM – Arlington Theatre 10-10-10 STUDENT SHORTS

Saturday, February 14 – 2:00 PM – Arlington Theatre SENTIMENTAL VALUE

Tuesday, February 10 – 2:00 PM – Arlington Theatre THE ALABAMA SOLUTION

+ Q&A with Co-Director Charlotte Kaufman

Academy Award nominated for Best Documentary Feature

Saturday, February 14 – 2:20 PM – SBIFF Film Center BUGONIA

Wednesday, February 11 – 11:00 AM – Arlington Theatre

