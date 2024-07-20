Skip to Content
Fiesta

Los Niños de Las Flores fill mission steps for annual photo

David Bolton contributed
By
New
Published 8:52 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The youngest participants in Old Spanish Days had their traditional photo taken by Fritz Oldenberger on Saturday.

The girls and some boys posed on the steps of the Old Mission Santa Barbara and shouted in unison; "Viva La Fiesta."

They are called Los Niños de Las Flores.

The girls and boys carrying flowers serve as ambassadors during Fiesta in Santa Barbara.

They will visit the seniors, the Santa Barbara airport, the train station, and countless other locations during Old Spanish Days also known as Fiesta.

Fiesta runs from Wednesday, July 31- Aug. 4.

For more information visit https://www.sbfiesta.org

Article Topic Follows: Fiesta

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content