Los Niños de Las Flores fill mission steps for annual photo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The youngest participants in Old Spanish Days had their traditional photo taken by Fritz Oldenberger on Saturday.

The girls and some boys posed on the steps of the Old Mission Santa Barbara and shouted in unison; "Viva La Fiesta."

They are called Los Niños de Las Flores.

The girls and boys carrying flowers serve as ambassadors during Fiesta in Santa Barbara.

They will visit the seniors, the Santa Barbara airport, the train station, and countless other locations during Old Spanish Days also known as Fiesta.

Fiesta runs from Wednesday, July 31- Aug. 4.

For more information visit https://www.sbfiesta.org