41st Santa Barbara International Film Festival Reveals Poster, Movies, Tributes and Honorees

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The poster reveal for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) didn't need a spotlight or a drum roll. The excitement for the 41st annual event was in the air.

Executive Director Roger Durling was beaming in the moment as he read off some of the highlights and turned to artist Baret Boisson. Each grabbed an end to a cloth and revealed the poster Boisson created in one original piece for this year's event.

It featured many creative elements, several "eye view" images, a pathway and a quote from the late President John F. Kennedy that read, "If art is to nourish the roots of our culture, society must set the artist free to follow his vision wherever it takes him."

Durling said there would be 200 films, including 46 World Premieres and 81 U.S. Premieres.

The festival begins with opening night February 4th and concludes on February 14th.

It will also feature the grand opening of the new SBIFF McHurly Film Center in downtown where the bulk of the films will be shown on five screens, along with the Riviera Theatre. Tributes will be at the Arlington Theatre which seats 2,000.

Some of the tribute events are already sold out.

The festival will have several days with free films, educational opportunities for students and a young filmmaker competition called 10-10-10 that, for the first time, will include mentorships for movie music.

Over 600 volunteers also assist with film and tribute night logistics, poster distribution and information to guests.

For more information go to: SBIFF

