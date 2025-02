SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-FestForums returns to Santa Barbara this week.

FestForums kicks off on Wednesday and runs through Friday at the Mar Monte hotel.

FestForums is a place where festival producers, organizers and artists network.

Featured speakers include musician Sophie B. Hawkins and actor Mathew Modine.

There will also be an artists showcase and a fire fundraising concert at nearby locations.

For ticket information visit https://festforums.com