Light Up a Life events keep memories alive

Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice is hosting another one on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 5:30 p.m. at the Poinsettia Pavilion in Ventura.

A similar event took place in Camarillo on Saturday.

They also had a chance to upload a photo to a memory book.

Guests had a chance to reserve stars in honor of loved ones.

Oxnard celebrated its 40th Light Up a Life on Friday night in Heritage Square.

OXNARD, Calif.-'Tis the season for Light Up A Life events.

