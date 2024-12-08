Skip to Content
Light Up a Life events keep memories alive

Celebrate and Remember at Light Up a Life events in Ventura County
9:14 pm
OXNARD, Calif.-'Tis the season for Light Up A Life events.

Oxnard celebrated its 40th Light Up a Life on Friday night in Heritage Square.

Guests had a chance to reserve stars in honor of loved ones.

They also had a chance to upload a photo to a memory book.

A similar event took place in Camarillo on Saturday.

Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice is hosting another one on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 5:30 p.m. at the Poinsettia Pavilion in Ventura.

For more information visit https://www.lmvna.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12.

