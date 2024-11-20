Skip to Content
Events

St. Vincent’s Fashion Show & Luncheon returns to Rosewood Miramar on Nov. 30

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
By
Published 8:26 pm

MONTECITO, Calif.-St. Vincent's 14th Annual Fashion Show & Luncheon takes place on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The fundraiser returns to Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montectio from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30.

Organizer said there are still some tickets left for people who want to enjoy a wonderful event that benefits St. Vincent's Family Strengthening Program.

The program helps mothers with young children thrive.

They live on the St. Vincent's property off Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Some of them will share their stories and take part in the fashion show during the luncheon.

For ticket and donation information visit https://www.stvincents-sb.org

Article Topic Follows: Events

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content