St. Vincent’s Fashion Show & Luncheon returns to Rosewood Miramar on Nov. 30

MONTECITO, Calif.-St. Vincent's 14th Annual Fashion Show & Luncheon takes place on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The fundraiser returns to Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montectio from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30.

Organizer said there are still some tickets left for people who want to enjoy a wonderful event that benefits St. Vincent's Family Strengthening Program.

The program helps mothers with young children thrive.

They live on the St. Vincent's property off Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Some of them will share their stories and take part in the fashion show during the luncheon.

For ticket and donation information visit https://www.stvincents-sb.org