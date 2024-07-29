Skip to Content
150th Ventura County Fair preps underway

Ventura County Fair preparation underway for 150th opening day
today at 7:09 pm
VENTURA, Calif.-Preparations are underway for opening day at the 150th Ventura County Fair.

It begins at noon Wednesday and runs through August 11.

Carnival workers are putting up rides including giant slides.

Exhibitors are turning in their baked goods.

The entries will judged before they go on display.

The Blessing of the Marriages is making a post-pandemic comeback.

@MarriageWell will be hosting the event on Tuesday Aug. 6 at 11:30 a.m.

This year's theme is Fair-ever Young.

For information visit https://venturacountyfair.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

