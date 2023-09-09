Sea glass collectors and enjoy Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival

GOLETA, Calif.-People who collect sea glass are loving the Santa Barbara Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival and they are not alone.

The festival is taking place all weekend at the Elks Lodge off N. Kellogg Ave. in Goleta.Santa.

Handmade ocean-themed art and sea glass jewelry is for sale.

Sea Glass Art Director Karen Clark said they will be collecting donations for Maui relief.

"We chose Maui wildfires because the the community of beach combing, we've actually had people that are part of our beach combing community that have been affected by that. So we thought that was i mean, our hearts really went out to to these people and we wanted to do whatever we could," said Clark.

Organizers said its one of two festivals of its kind on the west coast.

The festival continues on Sunday from 10a.m. to 4p.m..