Isla Vista hosts neighborhood block party to celebrate $4.2 million grant for Children’s Park renovations

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Isla Vista Recreation and Park District said it will host a neighborhood block party to celebrate a $4.2 million grant from California State funding for a full renovation of Children's Park.

The event will take place at Children's Park, located at 810 Camino Del Sur, on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Event organizers said the block party is free to the community and will feature live music, free food and games.

It will also feature the special guest appearances of Representative Salud Carbajal, California State Senator Monique Limón, Director of California State Parks, Armando Quintero, Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann,and Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart.

"Children's Park is the heart of Isla Vista's multigenerational household community," said Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart. "These park improvements will be the center piece of treasured memories for friends and neighbors in the years to come."

Organizers said this event is being held to celebrate the people of Isla Vista who made the grant award possible.

"As an advocate for parks, trails, and open-spaces, I am thrilled to celebrate this grant with the community in IV," said Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann. "I have seen the plan for the park, and so much of it came from the community, especially the Latinx families who live in IV. This project is exciting for the health, well-being, and sense of belonging for the residents of IV and it will feel great to celebrate the project kick-off together! This park will be a premier community park in our County."

This $4.2 million dollar grant came from Governor Newsom's "Outdoors for All" initiative to enable all Californians to access parks and open space.

From this initiative, California State Parks awarded $548.3 million in grant funding to more than 100 communities.

IVRPD said it selected Children’s Park based on the grant criteria to improve the health and quality of life for intergenerational families living in in Isla Vista whom for years have not been fully represented in community planning processes as such.

The improvement project is expected to finish with a ribbon cutting ceremony in 2023 or 2024.

IVRPD said the planned improvements include two nature-themed playgrounds, ADA-accessible pathways, an amphitheater for workshops and performances, a new standalone restroom, an educational demonstration garden, a renovated recreation building for expanding workshop programs and services for students and youth alike.

Event organizers said the Children's Park Block Party will provide guests an opportunity to learn about the grant application process, explore aspects of the new park design and celebrate the project with the community.

IVRPD provided a schedule for the block party:

12:00 p.m. - Event Start Time

11:45 p.m. - Press Arrival/Set Up, parking limited to first come first served

1:00 p.m. – 1:30pm: VIP Guest Speaker Program (Run of Show TBD); Representative Salud Carbajal, California State Senator Monique Limón, California State Parks Director Armando Quintero, Chair of SB County Board of Supervisors and 3 rd District Supervisor, Joan Hartmann, 2 nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart and IVRPD General Manager Kimberly Kiefer.

1:30 p.m.-1:45 p.m. - Follow-up opportunity for press interviews, questions, comments

Free Food by El Pastorcito, Dave’s Dogs, and Fernando’s Churros while supplies last

Face Painting and Henna Tattoos hosted by Lucidity

Archery Arcade and Climbing Rock Wall hosted by UC Santa Barbara Recreation Department

Goleta Book Van Mobile programming

Live DJ set from KCSB local radio

Local agencies informational tabling

Biking, walking and public transportation encouraged – SB MTD Bus Lines 15x and 24x service Isla Vista

For ADA accommodations, please contact ivrpd.@ivparks.org or call 805-968-2017

3:00 p.m. – Event End Time

For more information, you can click here to visit the Isla Vista Recreation and Park District's website.