International Orchid Show cancels with thousands of plants and people in motion

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara International Orchid Show had one of its most spectacular displays in place for the 75th show when the decision was made to call it off.

Today was a judging day at the Earl Warren Showgrounds and a kick off gala was set for Friday night along with a weekend of displays, sales and educational sessions.

Now everything is being dismantled.

Organizers say they have people from around the world on site.

The decision was made by the Earl Warren Showgrounds Board of Directors. Other announcements on future events are also expected today.

Many of the local vendors say they are still planning open house tours this weekend, mainly in Carpinteria.

Some of the attendees who are packing up are also canceling their hotel reservations and do not plan to stay in town.

(More details and video will be added here later today.)