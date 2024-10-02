Delayed cruise ship still stuck off the coast of Northern Ireland after ‘paperwork’ setback

By Tamara Hardingham-Gill, CNN

(CNN) — It finally set off on a three-and-a-half-year cruise from Belfast, Northern Ireland on Monday night after months of setbacks.

But nearly two days later, Villa Vie Odyssey remains just a few miles into its journey, having dropped anchor in the Belfast Lough waterway within hours of embarking.

The ship, which was scheduled to set sail on its round-the-world voyage May, was hampered by yet another delay when outstanding final “paperwork” meant it had to halt at around 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

“We will stay in the general Belfast area until the final administrative paperwork is signed off,” Villa Vie CEO Mike Petterson told CNN on Tuesday.

As of 1200 GMT (8 a.m. ET) Wednesday, Villa Vie Odyssey was still in the same position, according to marine tracking website Vesselfinder.

Petterson has yet to respond to a request from CNN for updates.

The delayed departure had previously been blamed on a longer than usual certification process.

The ship, formerly the Braemar operated by Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, was built in 1993, but has been held to the standards of a new vessel, according to Petterson.

The long delays meant that passengers, many of whom have paid tens of thousands of dollars and, in some cases, given up their homes, were waiting to embark Odyssey for four months.

“We are excited and relieved,” passenger Lanette Canen said shortly before the ship was due to set sail on Monday.

“We are at our muster station doing the safety drills now. [Villa Vie] did it! There is nothing but smiles here.”

