Latin Grammys 2025: See who won

(CNN) — The 2025 Latin Grammys honored some of the best music of the year and it was una gran fiesta.

In addition to presenting immaculate vibes, there were some awards handed out, too.

The complete list of hardware winners can be found on the Latin Grammys website, but here are a few:

Record Of The Year

“Baile Inolvidable,” Bad Bunny

“DtMF,” Bad Bunny

“El Día Del Amigo,” CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

“#Tetas,” CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

“Desastres Fabulosos,” Jorge Drexler & Conociendo Rusia

“Lara,” Zoe Gotusso

“Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido,” Karol G

“Cancionera,” Natalia Lafourcade

“Ao Teu Lado,” Liniker Featuring Amaro Freitas & Anavitória

“Palmeras En El Jardín,” Alejandro Sanz *WINNER

Album Of The Year

“Cosa Nuestra,” Rauw Alejandro

“DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS,” Bad Bunny *WINNER

“Papota,” CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

“Raíces,” Gloria Estefan

“Puñito De Yocahú,” Vicente García

“al romper la burbuja,” Joaquina

“Cancionera,” Natalia Lafourcade

“Palabra De To’s [Seca],” Carín León

“Caju,” Liniker

“En Las Nubes – Con Mis Panas,” Elena Rose

“Y Ahora Qué,” Alejandro Sanz

Song Of The Year

“BAILE INoLVIDABLE,” Bad Bunny

“Bogotá,” Andrés Cepeda

“Cancionera,” Natalia Lafourcade

“DtMF,” Bad Bunny

“El Día Del Amigo,” CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

“Otra Noche De Llorar,” Mon Laferte

“Palmeras En El Jardín,” Alejandro Sanz

“Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido,” Karol G *WINNER

“#Tetas,” CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

“Veludo Marrom,” Liniker

Best New Artist

Alleh

Annasofia

Yerai Cortés

Juliane Gamboa

Camila Guevara

Isadora

Alex Luna

Paloma Morphy *WINNER

Sued Nunes

Ruzzi

