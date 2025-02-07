Prince documentary will no longer be released by Netflix

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Dearly beloved, an eagerly-anticipated documentary about Prince has been canceled.

Netflix, which had planned to stream the Ezra Edelman directed project, released a statement Thursday, along with the estate for the late singer, that the project would not be moving forward.

“The Prince Estate and Netflix have come to a mutual agreement that will allow the estate to develop and produce a new documentary featuring exclusive content from Prince’s archive,” the statement reads. “As a result, the Netflix documentary will not be released.”

Soon after, the Prince X account posted a video with the message: “The Vault Has Been Freed.”

It was reported last year that representatives of the late singer’s estate were not happy with what they viewed as “dramatic” factual inaccuracies and “sensationalized” portions of Prince’s life as portrayed in the six-part documentary, which had been in production for four years.

The singer died from an accidental overdose of the opioid fentanyl in April 2016. He was 57.

CNN has reached out to Netflix and Prince’s estate for additional comment.

