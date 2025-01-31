‘Scream’ alum Matthew Lillard hints that Stu Macher is coming back

By Amarachi Orie, CNN

(CNN) — “My mom and dad are gonna be soo mad at me!!”

This line, famously spoken by the character Stu Macher in the original 1996 “Scream” movie, made a momentous new appearance Thursday when actor Matthew Lillard, who played Stu, posted a video on Instagram Thursday teasing a return to the “Scream” franchise after 30 years away.

In the video, a disembodied hand is seen writing the phrase – one of the final lines spoken by Stu in the movie after he was was revealed to be the accomplice to killer Billy Loomis.

Soon after, he was killed (or was he?) by Billy’s girlfriend, Sidney Prescott, who dropped a television on his head.

Lillard’s return to the shriek-inducing franchise for “Scream 7” appeared to be confirmed in reporting from Deadline.

Neve Campbell will also be returning as Sidney.

CNN has reached out to Lillard’s representatives and “Scream 7” producer Paramount Pictures for comment.

Lillard previously expressed a desire to return to the franchise, making a plea to fans in a 2021 interview with horror news site Bloody Disgusting to call for his comeback.

“Yes! I’m alive! Stu is alive! You need to support me in this,” he said, adding: “I’m alive. And I want you to know something. We need to start a writing campaign. We need to petition this.”

While Lillard has not appeared as Stu since the first movie, he has not been entirely absent from the film series.

The filmmakers revealed to the same site in 2022 that Lillard had a cameo in “Scream V” as the voice of flamethrower Ghostface.

“Scream 7” is set to be released in 2026.

