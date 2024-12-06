The must-see documentaries of 2024

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — In a year in which it seemed like every great luminary got a moment under the documentary lens, it can be a bit difficult to parse out which were not-to-be-missed.

From a fresh and very different take on a founding father, to an eye-opening portrait of a cherished Ukrainian restaurant in the heart of New York City, here were the titles that got us talking – and have kept us thinking this year.

‘Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story’

A no-holds-barred look at the man behind the myth, “Super/Man” takes us on Reeve’s incredible and emotional journey, observing his life and career both before and after his fateful 1995 horse riding accident, as well as his relationship with his wife Dana and their profound legacy. “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” debuts Dec. 7 on HBO and Max, which like CNN are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

‘Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge’

In a year that has felt rather discouraging for issues surrounding gender and equality, Diane von Furstenberg’s story showcasing a woman succeeding in the business world – while also uplifting other women around her – is a testament to the value of unstoppable resilience and the desire to stay in the fight. “Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge” is streaming on Hulu.

‘Lover of Men: The Untold History of Abraham Lincoln’

This one sure is a talker – an academic look at Lincoln’s intimate relationships with men, in the context of the 19th century when sexual mores were different – and perhaps less scrutinized with the lack of technology – than they are today. “Lover of Men: The Untold History of Abraham Lincoln” is available to stream on Amazon Prime, AppleTV+ and Vimeo.

‘Jim Henson Idea Man’

The masterful creative mind behind the Muppets, “Labyrinth,” “The Dark Crystal” and so much more, Henson is the focus of this immersive, Emmy-winning documentary from director Ron Howard, who speaks to fans of the late Henson and uncovers some of his never-before-seen work. “Jim Henson Idea Man” is now streaming on Disney+.

‘Black Barbie’

While “Barbie”-mania feels firmly behind us as part of 2023, this past summer’s “Black Barbie” – produced by Shondaland – examines the impact of Black Barbie on culture and the world, and how the Mattel doll from 1959 vitally and necessarily evolved as a result. “Black Barbie” is streaming on Netflix.

‘Will & Harper’

With trans themes and rights at the forefront of the national conversation, this welcome look at a friendship – between Will Ferrell and his recently-transitioned former “Saturday Night Live” colleague Harper Steele – allows for frank questions to be asked, giving intimate access into what life is like for one trans woman, in this country today. “Will & Harper” is now streaming on Netflix.

‘Veselka: The Rainbow on the Corner at the Center of the World’

A heartfelt documentary that charts the evolution of this mainstay in the “Little Ukraine” area of New York City’s East Village for pierogis and goulash, which took on a new meaning when Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. ‘Veselka: The Rainbow on the Corner at the Center of the World’ is streaming on Apple TV+.

‘Luther: Never Too Much’

This holistic look at the late Vandross as a beloved singer and talent features laudatory interviews with the likes of Mariah Carey and Jamie Foxx, but also doesn’t shy away from the media scrutiny he faced in his life. ”Luther: Never Too Much” is playing in select cities now and will premiere January 1 on CNN, OWN and Max.

‘K-Pop Idols’

The curiosity surrounding K-Pop and the mania it brings with it has only grown as various acts have broken through on the world stage, and as seen in this docuseries, the phenomenon is showing no signs of slowing down. “K-Pop Idols” is streaming on Apple TV+.

‘Blink’

An emotional look at one family’s struggles and triumphs as they go on an around-the-world tour to take in as many sights as possible before three of their children lose their eyesight due to a rare genetic disorder. “Blink” is premiering this month on National Geographic, Hulu and Disney+.

‘Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces’

An unconventional documentary befitting an unconventional talent, this Emmy-nominated two-part feature is bifurcated into “Then” and “Now” examinations of the life of the entertainer, a brilliant comic, actor, writer and producer who “never thought success was a permanent state,” according to “Saturday Night Live” mastermind Lorne Michaels.

