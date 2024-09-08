Kendrick Lamar to headline 2025 Super Bowl halftime show

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar will be the 2025 headlining act for the Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

Lamar announced the news on Sunday on his social media pages, writing “Super Bowl LIX. New Orleans.” The NFL also touted the news.

Super Bowl LIX will take place February 9, 2025 and air on FOX.

