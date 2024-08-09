Travis Scott arrested in Paris after fight, police say

By Saskya Vandoorne, CNN

(CNN) — American rapper Travis Scott was arrested in Paris early Friday morning after getting into a fight, police in the French capital said.

Police were called to the George V luxury hotel at 5 a.m. (11 p.m. ET on Thursday) to break up a fight, they said. Scott was subsequently arrested for “violence against another person,” according to a police spokesman.

Scott, who was in Paris for the Olympic Games, on Thursday attended the men’s basketball semi-final that saw the United States beat Serbia.

This is a developing story. It will be updated…

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.