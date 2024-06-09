Nicholas Galitzine and Leo Woodall hilariously realize they auditioned for each other’s acclaimed roles

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Nicholas Galitzine and Leo Woodall have more in common than they thought.

Though they confess at the start of their “Actors on Actors” installment that they root for rival soccer teams, the pair realized in the midst of their conversation that they had auditioned for the other’s respective role in “The White Lotus” and “Mary & George.”

Galitzine notes at one point in their conversation, posted to YouTube on Sunday, that when he finds himself acting alongside a notable actor, “very quickly people become humanized,” adding to Woodall “it’s kind of the same with you as well.”

“We work in this industry that often pits people against each other,” the “Idea of You” star said. “You and me probably end up going for all the same parts together.”

Woodall interjected to confirm that this, indeed, was the case, telling Galitzine that he auditioned to play George Villiers in “Mary & George,” the steamy Starz miniseries about King James I that also stars Julianne Moore.

“Did you really? I auditioned for ‘White Lotus!’” Galitzine said, laughing.

“Did you actually?” Woodall asked, laughing as well.

“Yes,” Galitzine confirmed.

Woodall played Jack in Season 2 of “The White Lotus” in 2022, a bad boy who charms Haley Lu Richardson’s character Portia until his nefarious intentions are later revealed in the show’s shocking finale.

Woodall also appears in a much-discussed sex scene with his co-star Tom Hollander, which Woodall admitted that he didn’t tell anyone in his family about until the episode aired.

“It comes out of nowhere,” Galitzine said of the scene, going on to joke that he “obviously” knew about the scene since he’d auditioned for Woodall’s role.

But, Galitzine said while playfully poking at Woodall, “you got the part instead of me.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.