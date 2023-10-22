Taylor Swift is still in her (Chiefs) Red era with latest appearance supporting Travis Kelce at football game

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — In a surprise to absolutely nobody, Taylor Swift was back in Kansas City on Sunday to support Travis Kelce at his football game.

Wearing a red Kansas City Chiefs t-shirt and a black cheerleader-inspired miniskirt, Swift appeared on CBS’s broadcast at Arrowhead Stadium watching the team play the Los Angeles Chargers.

She was seen embracing Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, after Kelce made a big play on the field. The singer was also seen hanging out with former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar before the game, according to a photo he posted on social media.

Sunday marked the fourth time the singer has attended one of Kelce’s football games in person since she first appeared on the Chiefs’ home turf in September.

This month, she attended Kelce’s game in New Jersey with her friends Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, and supported him in Kansas City the following week.

Outside of the games, Kelce and Swift have been seen spending time together in recent weeks while the singer has been on a break from her Eras Tour, which starts back up in Argentina next month.

The two made surprise cameos on a recent episode of “Saturday Night Live,” where Kelce appeared in a sketch that poked fun at the frenzy surrounding their budding romance. In the same episode, Swift introduced her friend and collaborator Ice Spice’s musical performance.

Later that night, they were seen holding hands while hitting the town in New York City.

Despite the G-rated PDA and the four football games Swift has now attended in person to support the two-time Super Bowl champ, they have yet to publicly comment on their relationship status.

