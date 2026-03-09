Skip to Content
Entertainment

Food & Wine Festival returns to Disneyland Resort

DLR_DCA_Food Wine_RamenMac Cheese_07302025_DSC02963DN
Disney
Food & Wine Festival runs through April 27, 2026
By
Published 7:50 am

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KEYT) - It's time to Sip and Savor at Disney California Adventure Park once again.

The 2026 Disney Food and Wine Festival is back in full swing featuring vibrant, delicious dishes that are offered for a limited-time at eight different market places.

Some of the more popular food items are carbonara pizzetta, chicharrón nachos and ramen mac and cheese.

Guests planning to sample multiple items can save with purchase of a Sip and Savor Pass, available in 4 and 8-coupon options, which is redeemable for select food or nonalcoholic beverages from participating festival marketplaces or dining locations at Disney California Adventure Park.

Additional highlights include the fan-favorite attraction Soarin’ Over California, chef-led culinary demonstrations on Saturdays and Sundays, plus live entertainment offerings such as “Cookin’ with the Jammin’ Chefs” and “Confection Purrfection with the Super Kitties.”

The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival runs through April 27, 2026. For more information visit disneyland.com.

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.