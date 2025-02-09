Demi Moore talks about her Oscar nominated role in “The Substance” following free SBIFF

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Demi Moore fans had a chance to see a number of her films at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

On Sunday afternoon the Arlington Theatre was packed for a free screening of "The Substance."

Moore's leading role in the horror and science fiction film led to her first Academy Award nomination.

After the film, Moore took a seat on stage for a Q & A with festival director Roger Durling.

Moore talked about the recognition for her talent that Durling said she is finally receiving and appreciating.

'People can't appreciate you unless you appreciate yourself and when you hold and value yourself for all that you are, as you are in whatever moment that is, then the rest of the world will follow," said Moore, " it doesn't go the other way around."

She said someone can't throw you under the bus unless you throw yourself under the bus.

"Maybe I just wasn't ready for it yet, to hold all that I am, until this very moment, so, I am just grateful that that reflection is being reflected back to me so thank you thank you."

Moore received a huge round of applause, along with a standing ovation.

Moore talked about being the highest paid actress, early in her career, and how that impacted the reception of some of her films that appear to be better received now.

Many of the people missed Super Bowl Sunday parties to see Moore. They think she has a good chance of winning the Oscar.

They will be rooting for her at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, on ABC.

For more film festival information visit https://www.sniff.org