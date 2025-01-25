Save the Date for One805’s fire benefit

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Hootie and the Blowfish, Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins and Toad the Wet Sprocket plan to "Rock for First Responders" on Sarurday, March 8th in Santa Barbara.

One805 co-founder Richard Westin-Smith urges fans to save the date and listen for the venue.

"One805 is putting on a concert on March the 8th, we will be announcing the venue in a couple of days but we are thrilled to say we gave Darius Rucker with Hootie and the Blowfish and Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins and Toad the Wet Sprocket and probably more surprise guests that is just the way it works," said Westin-Smith.

The nonprofit wants to give back to those impacted by the situation in Los Angeles County.

"We are all about mental wellness so we have teamed up with Direct Relief and we are going to help some of the la firefighters with mental wellness counseling as well as some of our Santa Barbara County firefighters, " said Westin-Smith, " as people know we had about 20 strike forces go down there and they were working flat out for a couple of weeks--we are part of the mutual aid system so la helps us and we help L.A."

Ticket prices that are tax deductible will be announced once the local venue is confirmed.

One805 is also asking people to save another date.

The One805Live! show will return to Kevin Costner's Oceanside Estate on Sept. 20, 2025.

For more information visit https://www.one805.org