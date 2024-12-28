Skip to Content
Santa Barbara Symphony returns to The Granada on New Year's Eve

Santa Barbara Symphony
today at 3:50 pm
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- It's not too late to make plans to see the Santa Barbara Symphony on New Year's Eve.

On Tuesday, the symphony will perform from 8:30 to 10 p.m. at The Granada Theatre.

The 100 minute show gives people time to dine beforehand and ring in the new year afterwards.

Andrew Lipke is returning as guest conductor and host and promises an energetic mix of pop, rock and surprise hits with his electric guitar!

Local American Idol star and music instructor Micaela McCall will also be perform.

Guests will receive party favors and be invited to join in an Auld Lang Syne sing-along.

Tickets range from $75 to $270.

For more information visit https://ticketing.granada.sb.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

