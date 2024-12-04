Actress Judi Dench receives an unusual gift in a new ShelterBox campaign

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A brand new ShelterBox campaign is going viral with guest star Judi Dench.

In a funny video, the James Bond actress showcases her excitement for opening up her Christmas gifts.

"I've sneaked down to open my presents early," said Dench cheekily.

Her excitement immediately switches to confusion when she unwraps a red, sheer thong...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rsCFkw4jD3k

She quickly and hilariously dismisses the gift, throwing it to the side. "... Red's not my color."

The skit is a promo for the non-profit ShelterBox who provides emergency tools and supplies to communities following disaster.

Dench receiving odd gifts like a red thong, roller skates, and a bedazzled dustpan serve as a message for people to think twice about what they give this holiday season. Instead of spending money on unwanted gifts, give a gift that really means something.

The 89-year-old has a long history in charity work and philanthropy, having previously worked with Doctors Without Borders, GLADD, and of course ShelterBox.

On the ShelterBox website, Dench said, “The number of people uprooted from their homes worldwide has never been higher and the need for emergency shelter has never been more urgent.”

ShelterBox USA President, Kerri Murray, was recently featured on your News Channel.

“In a time in our world that can feel very divided, this is about coming together for humanity, and really having empathy and compassion and digging deep and support in non-profits that are having a positive social impact on our world,” said Murray.

