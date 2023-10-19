Skip to Content
Jane Austin fans fill Garvin Theatre to see “Emma” at SBCC

Jane Austin fans fill Garvin Theatre at SBCC to see "Emma"
October 19, 2023 11:56 pm
SANTA BARBARA, Calif-Jane Austin fans are flocking to see to "Emma."

Our News Channel Chief Forecaster Anikka Abbott is part of the Theatre Group at Santa Barbara City College putting on the production.

Emma, directed by Katie Laris, runs through Oct. 28 at the Garvin Theatre on campus.

It's a Jane Austin spin-off about a scheming matchmaker.

Movie fans may recognize it as the inspiration for the film "Clueless."

The main character's interaction with the audience led to roaring laughter and applause.

For ticket information visit https://www.theatregroupsbcc.com/current-season

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12.

