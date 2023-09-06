Viva el Arte de Santa Barbara offers free performances this weekend

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Viva el Arte de Santa Barbara is hosting 3 free public performances.

It is part of the UCSB Arts and Lectures series.

Perla Batalla, who used to tour and record with Leonard Cohen is one of the performers.

Her father was a Mexican Mariachi and DJ and her mother ran the Los Angeles based record store "Discoteca Batalla."

Her concert will express her love for mestiza identity and hybrid musical culture.

The audience can expect to hear Spanish-language favorites.

The concerts will be held at Isla Vista School in Goleta at 6875 El Colegio Rd. on Friday at 7 p.m.

The next free performance will be held at Guadalupe City Hall in Guadalupe at 918 Obispo St. on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The third show will take place at Marjorie Luke Theatre in Santa Barbara at 721 E. Cota St. on Sunday at 6 p.m.

Batalla, who lives in Ojai, said she loves Viva el Arte and all they do for underserved communities.

Viva el Arte will also pay a visit to area schools and perform during assemblies on Thursday.

For more information visit https://artsandlectures.ucsb.edu/learn/viva-el-arte-de-santabarbara