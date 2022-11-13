Welcome to the 805 Showcase features local dancers

PORT HUENEME, Calif.-Welcome to the 805 Showcase producers put on their 6th show this weekend and their first matinee.

Families packed the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme to cheer on the dancers and dance groups from their part of the 805 area code.

The line up included University of California, Santa Barbara students dancing with the Untitled Dance Co., Santa Barbara High students who are part of the SBHS Dance Team, and Oxnard kids who dance with OXCHORD.

The groups danced to popular songs the crowd seemed to love.

For more information follow welcometothe805 on social media.