Local screenwriter inspired by time capsule buried in Santa Barbara backyard

VENTURA. Calif. – A new film was inspired by a time capsule buried in a Santa Barbara backyard.

Travis Greer, who started acting at San Marcos High School, invited the cast and crew to a screening in Ventura this month.

Greer wrote and starred in the film entitled "Time Capsule."

It honors his late brother and his spiritual side.

The screenwriter hopes it will be selected for the upcoming film festival.

His last film entitled "A Rock n Roll Heart" can be seen on Prime Video.

For more information visit venprov@gmail.com.