Skip to Content
Entertainment
By
Published 5:47 pm

Local screenwriter inspired by time capsule buried in Santa Barbara backyard

New film inspired by time capsule buried in Santa Barbara backyard

VENTURA. Calif. – A new film was inspired by a time capsule buried in a Santa Barbara backyard.

Travis Greer, who started acting at San Marcos High School, invited the cast and crew to a screening in Ventura this month.

Greer wrote and starred in the film entitled "Time Capsule."

It honors his late brother and his spiritual side.

The screenwriter hopes it will be selected for the upcoming film festival.

His last film entitled "A Rock n Roll Heart" can be seen on Prime Video.

For more information visit venprov@gmail.com.

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment
Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor of News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content