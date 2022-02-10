37th Santa Barbara International Film Festival excitement kicks off with a poster unveiling

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 37th Santa Barbara International Film Festival has unveiled its poster and a line up filled with Oscar nominees.

With nervous excitement Executive Director Roger Durling said after two years, the festival will have in person films, tributes and panel discussions. The event runs March 2-12.

COVID protocols will have to be followed by staff, volunteers and all attending.

The poster was designed by artist Hank Pitcher of Santa Barbara and features a surfer at Coal Oil Point by UC Santa Barbara, gazing out to the ocean. He said it reflects a time of mind wandering and dreams, something that often happens when someone goes in to a movie theatre and sees a film.

The festival will have 48 world premiers, 95 U.S. premiers and represent 54 countries. Durling said that is a record.

Mayor Randy Rowse said the city will be adding more lighting and amenities to help with the festival street decor. Thousands of people are expected to take part.

The festival is presented by UGG.

