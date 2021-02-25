Landmark Granada Theatre developing new backlot plaza

Entertainment

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A dream to have a backlot plaza at the historic Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara is about to become a reality.

The area is fenced off now for the soon-to-be-developed project next to the back side of the landmark theatre. It is between the parking garage and the multi-story building built in 1924.

The plaza was a dream of the late philanthropist Michael Towbes of the Towbes Group and founder of Montecito Bank & Trust.

The Granada has rich history in Santa Barbara. At eight stories, it was large enough back in its day to cause the city to restrict future building heights to 60 feet. The building design by A.B. Rosenthal was built by a construction company owned by C. M. Urton. After it opened on April 9, 1925 it later survived the 1925 earthquake that left hundreds of other buildings downtown in shambles.

