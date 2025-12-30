Freedom Trax Ends the Year with a Trip to the Beach for the Mobility Challenged

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - It was a special day at the beach for some local residents who don't get to the waterfront as often as they would like.

Through the non-profit Naturetrack, a van full of specially designed mobility units called Freedom Trax provided the mechanics to get them on the move. A group spent more than two hours on Leadbetter beach going through the sand and down to the surfline.

Lisa Walters is with Santa Barbara Memory Care. She says, "most of them don't walk, first of all, they are in wheelchairs so the access to going on to the beach they are so happy. It's so amazing!"

Shaun Wahl was enjoying his outing and said, "they help people get out on the beach or wherever they want to go and it is really fun. It helps people get on a beach or get on a trail, get on a local trail to them. Basically anywhere they want to go."

The outings with the freedom trax includes trips to hiking trails and special other access routes to nature.

It is also used for school kids who are in a wheelchair or going through any type of rehabilitation so they don't miss out. Today's trip to the beach involved seniors and children.

