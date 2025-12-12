Clothing Drive Helps Folks Stay Warm Throughout Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Many people who are in need this holiday season, especially those who are without housing, were able to pick up some vital essentials to stay warm today.

The Seventh Annual Public Defender's Warm Clothing drive started several weeks ago with donations from throughout the county. Friday was the distribution day.

It took place on the lawn at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse and also at the court on Cook Street in Santa Maria. Everyone showing up was able to get warm clothing including jackets and caps, a sleeping bag, new shoes, socks and essentials.

Among those in the line was Christina Patino, who is living in a local shelter.

"It is amazing. It is such a blessing, these people are helping us to dress warm. It gets really cold at night. All these warm clothes are so nice. I feel blessed," she said.

Nearby, Charles Papke said, "I got a sleeping bag and jackets and we got some food and some shoes. Some really cool mukluks."

This year the effort included the non-profit Adam's Angels, which also does weekly outreach efforts and food distribution for those who are unhoused or living on the edge.

They helped to collect donations to buy some of the clothing and essentials in addition to what was donated by the general public. Everyone attending was able to get one warm weather or another clothing item in each category, including a pair of shoes if they had the right size from the donations.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.