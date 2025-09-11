Santa Barbara County Fire “Remember, Reflect, and Renew” at 9/11 Remembrance Event

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – On the morning of September 11th, all 16 fire stations in Santa Barbara County paid their respects on the day we'll never forget.

At the Santa Barbara Fire Headquarters, flags were lowered half-staff and a moment of silence was held to honor the over 300 firefighters, law enforcement officers, a fire chaplain, military personnel, and thousands of civilians lost.

On its 24th anniversary, Fire Chief Mark Hartwig and County Supervisor Laura Capp spoke to your News Channel about the importance of never forgetting.

"I think when we as a society get to a point where we don't acknowledge or don't remember the sacrifices made – especially by those that take an oath to protect us each and every day, we've lost our way," said Hartwig.

"There's so much more that connects us than divides us, and 9/11 is a day to tell young folks, to tell your sons and daughters that we're connected, that we are united," said Capps.

The public is invited to join in remembrance at any of the county's stations.

