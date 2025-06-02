New Child Care Grant Program launches in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Foundation and the City of Goleta are partnering in a new grant program for child care providers.

The focus is to open more child care spaces for children in Goleta.

This grant program is made possible through Measure B, City of Goleta’s one-cent sales tax, approved by voters in 2022.

Applications are being accepted starting today.

The Goleta Child Care Grant Program will offer awards of up to $15,000 each.

Applicants must be a licensed non-profit child care provider and be based in the City of Goleta.

From Santa Barbara Foundation: GOLETA, CA, May 16, 2025 – The Santa Barbara Foundation (SBF), in partnership with the City of Goleta, is proud to announce the launch of the Goleta Child Care Grant Program. The intent is to strengthen the child care sector and support the workforce that serves Goleta’s youngest residents. Applicants must be a licensed nonprofit child care provider and be based in the City of Goleta. Go to the Santa Barbara Foundation’s website to learn more and apply. The link will go live on June 2nd and will remain open until the June 30th deadline. “At the Santa Barbara Foundation, we believe every child deserves access to safe, affordable, and high-quality care,” said Beatriz Garcia, Director of Strategic Initiatives at the Santa Barbara Foundation. “That’s why we are so excited to partner with the City of Goleta on this program.” City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte said, “These grants are an important step toward building a more resilient and equitable childcare system in Goleta — one that supports our workforce, uplifts families, and helps children succeed.” The Goleta Child Care Grant Program will offer awards of up to $15,000 each, focused on the following priority areas: • Child Care Workforce Development – Increasing the number of qualified child care professionals and promoting ongoing skill-building.

• Sustainable Business Models – Strengthening organizational operations and financial sustainability.

• Family Engagement – Supporting culturally responsive and inclusive family partnerships.

• Leadership in Child Care – Advancing equity, inclusion, and strategic responses to local needs.

For more information, contact Beatriz Garcia at BGarcia@SBFoundation.org. Background:

The Council last December 2024 approved $250,000 in childcare funds thanks to revenue from Measure B, a one cent sales tax approved by voters in 2022. The funding was awarded to several child care initiatives to bring more options to residents, help support local families and enhance community well-being. The Santa Barbara Foundation received $50,000 to launch this childcare grant opportunity.

According to the 2024 Santa Barbara County Child Care Facilities Needs Assessment, there is a shortage of 9,371 licensed spaces for children ages 0-5 in the county. Goleta families and providers continue to face rising costs and limited availability, impacting both child development and working parents’ ability to thrive. About Santa Barbara Foundation

The Santa Barbara Foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of life throughout Santa Barbara County for all who live, work, play and visit here. Working in partnership with individuals, community organizations, nonprofits, businesses, education and government, the Foundation strives to address our local communities’ most challenging needs. Recognizing that its work depends on the strength of the social sector, the Foundation is committed to the health and vitality of local nonprofits. Nearly every Santa Barbara County nonprofit organization and essential community project has been supported by the Foundation during its 96-year history. The Foundation connects philanthropists, subject matter experts, and our community members facing challenges – all who dream of stronger communities in Santa Barbara County. To learn more, please visit https://sbfoundation.org/.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

