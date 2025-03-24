Foodbank of Santa Barbara County prepares for cuts to Government Food Programs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County shares the potential impact on its services after the USDA announced major budget cuts.

The Department of Agriculture has halted $500 million in deliveries to food banks nationwide.

This comes at a time when the foodbank’s new sharehouse just kicked off.

Many residents are also struggling to afford food since supermarket prices remain high.

The foodbank team had hoped to fill the new sharehouse with food supplies right away.

The foodbank team including CEO Erik Talkin will discuss how the announcement could slow their plans to fill up the warehouse.

In light of the funding cuts, the foodbank hopes the community will step up in their support.

From the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County: