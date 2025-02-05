Santa Barbara Zoo Hosts Meet-and-Greet with New CEO Charles Hopper

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Zoo hosted a meet-and-greet Tuesday evening with Charles Hopper, the zoo's new president and chief executive officer.

Hopper interacted with children near the koi pond and handed out free cookies, pins, and buttons.

“I’m really excited to get to know the community,” Hopper said. “To really engage with our board, our staff, our donors, our members, and the surrounding community. To find out what they love about the zoo and get to know the Santa Barbara region better.”

Hopper brings years of leadership experience in the zoological and aquarium industry. His tenure as chief operating officer at the Birch Aquarium was marked by operational improvements and increased visitor engagement. Before that, his work in multiple leadership positions at the Seattle Aquarium helped drive business growth and community outreach initiatives. His experience also includes service in the United States Air Force.

Hopper takes over for Rich Block, who retired in January 2025 after 26 years of leadership.

Jim Jackson, vice chair of the Santa Barbara Zoo’s board of directors and head of the transition committee, expressed confidence in Hopper’s leadership.

“Finding someone to succeed Rich Block was no small task,” Jackson said. “Rich has left an indelible mark on the zoo, and it was vital for us to find a leader who could build on that legacy while charting a bold path forward. Charles rose to the top of our list because of his impressive leadership background, ability to connect with communities, and passion for conservation and education.”

Founded in August 1963, the Santa Barbara Zoo has been a staple in the community for 61 years. It continues to be recognized for its dedication to wildlife conservation, education, and guest experiences.