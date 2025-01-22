Santa Barbara News-Press Finds New Future as Local Nonprofit with NEWSWELL Partnership

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Santa Barbara News-Press is set to begin a new chapter under nonprofit leadership after years of financial struggles and controversy. Following its bankruptcy filing in 2023, the paper’s assets and archives have been secured by local philanthropists and organizations dedicated to preserving its historical and journalistic legacy.

This transition follows a turbulent period for the paper and its former owner, Wendy McCaw, who was found in contempt of court in July 2024. McCaw’s tenure was marked by labor disputes and financial difficulties, ultimately leading to the News-Press’ bankruptcy.

In April 2024, former Santa Barbara News-Press paperboy Ben Romo purchased the paper’s digital assets—including its website, trademark, and social media accounts—through a U.S. Bankruptcy Court auction. Romo’s acquisition was motivated by a desire to keep these resources under local control.

In September 2024, the Santa Barbara Historical Museum successfully bid on the News-Press’ physical archives during a separate bankruptcy auction. Recognizing the importance of these materials, Romo and the museum collaborated to ensure their preservation, with the museum taking on the responsibility of conserving both physical and digital archives.

The bankruptcy proceedings also included an auction in October 2024 for the News-Press’ printing equipment. Items such as forklifts, tools, computers, heavy-duty storage containers, and ladders were sold to satisfy creditors and liquidate remaining assets.

While Romo considered various options for the paper’s future, he ultimately decided to donate the News-Press as a business to NEWSWELL, a nonprofit affiliated with Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. NEWSWELL, a national leader in reviving struggling local news outlets, plans to relaunch the News-Press as an online media platform focused on unbiased, community-driven journalism.

“Freedom of the press is a cornerstone of democracy, and local news is more vital than ever in fostering civic dialogue,” Romo said. “This ensures the News-Press can continue to serve the community with professional journalism rooted in public service.”

Under NEWSWELL’s leadership, the News-Press will be managed by local editors, reporters, and staff, supported by a local advisory board to maintain a strong connection to the Santa Barbara community.

The Santa Barbara Historical Museum, now the custodian of the paper’s physical archives, is inviting community members to support its preservation efforts. Tax-deductible donations can be made at www.sbhistorical.org.

Romo and his team expressed gratitude to those who supported the effort, including researchers, attorneys, and local advocates.

The revival of the Santa Barbara News-Press under NEWSWELL marks a hopeful new era for local journalism. By preserving its legacy and refocusing on unbiased news coverage, the News-Press is poised to contribute meaningfully to the Santa Barbara community and beyond.