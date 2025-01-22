Brush Fire Breaks out in Port Hueneme Wednesday night
PORT HUENEME, Calif.- Firefighters responded to a brush fire Wednesday night in Ventura County.
The fire called the Hueneme Fire ignited around 10 p.m. just west of Arcturus Ave. and E. McWane Blvd.
The wind blew a big plume of smoke towards Ormand Beach.
The dead end road near the fire appeared strewn with discarded clothing and wind-blown trash.
Firefighters stopped the forward progress before midnight.
The fire blackened1.5 acres.
Crews will stay overnight to make the fire is fully contained.
They are pre-positioned in the area due to strong winds that have sparked concerns all week.
