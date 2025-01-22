Brush Fire Breaks out in Port Hueneme Wednesday night

PORT HUENEME, Calif.- Firefighters responded to a brush fire Wednesday night in Ventura County.

The fire called the Hueneme Fire ignited around 10 p.m. just west of Arcturus Ave. and E. McWane Blvd.

The wind blew a big plume of smoke towards Ormand Beach.

The dead end road near the fire appeared strewn with discarded clothing and wind-blown trash.

Firefighters stopped the forward progress before midnight.

The fire blackened1.5 acres.

Crews will stay overnight to make the fire is fully contained.

They are pre-positioned in the area due to strong winds that have sparked concerns all week.

Your NewsChannel will keep you updated as more information comes into the newsroom.