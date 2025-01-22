Skip to Content
Community

Brush Fire Breaks out in Port Hueneme Wednesday night

Hueneme Fire sparks concerns before being knocked down by Oxnard Fireighters
Hueneme Fire burns brush in Oxnard near Port Hueneme
By
Updated
today at 12:44 am
Published 11:39 pm

PORT HUENEME, Calif.- Firefighters responded to a brush fire Wednesday night in Ventura County.

The fire called the Hueneme Fire ignited around 10 p.m. just west of Arcturus Ave. and E. McWane Blvd.

The wind blew a big plume of smoke towards Ormand Beach.

The dead end road near the fire appeared strewn with discarded clothing and wind-blown trash.

Firefighters stopped the forward progress before midnight.

The fire blackened1.5 acres.

Crews will stay overnight to make the fire is fully contained.

They are pre-positioned in the area due to strong winds that have sparked concerns all week.

Your NewsChannel will keep you updated as more information comes into the newsroom.

Article Topic Follows: Community

Jump to comments ↓

Jennifer Almanza

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content