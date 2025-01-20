Skip to Content
L.A. Strong Foundation teams with Meathead Movers in SLO to connect communities for fire relief

L.A. Strong Foundation
today at 11:34 am
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Philanthropists Drew Koven and his wife Maxine Kozler Koven moved to San Luis Obispo five years ago from Los Angeles, and they felt SLO has been a wonderful, warm, and welcoming community.

Along with the rest of us, they watched the news in shock as houses they'd recently visited their friends in were burnt to cinders.

They immediately sprang into action and created the non-profit, L.A. Strong Foundation, then they partnered with Meathead Movers here in SLO.

On Saturday, a delivery from Monterey met Drew & Maxine, as well as a crew from Meathead Movers, and the team conducted a delivery of goods to Venice Beach.

Jarrod Zinn

