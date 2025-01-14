Skip to Content
Community

California State Parks monitoring parks and beaches as red flag warning continues across Ventura County

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
By
today at 3:27 pm
Published 3:44 pm

VENTURA, Calif. - As the red flag warning continues across parts of Southern California, crews from the California State Parks are monitoring parks and beaches in the Ventura area to ensure everyone’s safety.

While winds seem calm right now, state park leaders want to remind the community strong winds could come our way.

Right now the agency has lifeguards patrolling the coastal areas in their trucks.

The agency has increased staffed across Ventura and Santa Barbara state parks.

David Wilson California state parks

"As we saw yesterday, we had high winds during a high wind warning ... right now it’s fairly calm, but that could change so be prepared," said Captain David Wilson of California State Parks.

State park officials are closely monitoring the National Weather Service and making contacts for any potentially unsafe activity.

Article Topic Follows: Community

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content