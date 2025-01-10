Skip to Content
Community

City of Santa Barbara gives tips on How to Help with California Wildfires

Courtesy: City of Santa Barbara
By
Published 5:28 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara explained in a press release what the community can do to support those impacted by the L.A. Wildfires.

You can stay up-to-date on the latest information through these official sites:

Official Organizations supporting First Responders:

If you are able to help out financially, the City of Santa Barbara gave the following tips on how to make sure you are donating thoughtfully and securely:

  • Make Sure the Charity Is Trustworthy: Before giving, search for the charity’s report on Give.org to find out if the charity meets the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability (i.e., a BBB Accredited Charity).
  • Look for Specific Fire Relief Activities in Appeals: Be wary of relief appeals that have vague program descriptions and do not explain what activities your support will assist.
  • Watch Out for Click-Bait and Phishing Scams: Online giving scams tend to pop up after a disaster to take advantage of public sympathy. Don’t click on email, text, or social media links promising to connect you to a familiar charity. Instead, go directly to the charity’s website on your own.
  • Review Crowdfunding Requests: Some crowdfunding sites take precautions in carefully screening, vetting, and managing postings after a disaster or tragedy. Others might not. If unsure, review the procedures described on the site and also find out about transaction fees and other specifics.
  • Verify Charity Registration: Use the California Attorney General’s Registry Search Tool

Official Organizations supporting Relief Efforts:

Direct Relief CA Wildfire ResponsePasadena Community Foundation
American Red Cross LA CountyPasadena Humane
California Community FoundationSalvation Army Southern California Division
Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE)United Way of Greater Los Angeles
Los Angeles Regional Food BankWorld Central Kitchen
Los Angeles County Animal Care & Control

You can find a complete list of relief organizations here.

Article Topic Follows: Community

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Alissa Orozco

Alissa Orozco is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. For more about Alissa, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content