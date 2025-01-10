City of Santa Barbara gives tips on How to Help with California Wildfires

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara explained in a press release what the community can do to support those impacted by the L.A. Wildfires.

You can stay up-to-date on the latest information through these official sites:

Official Organizations supporting First Responders:

If you are able to help out financially, the City of Santa Barbara gave the following tips on how to make sure you are donating thoughtfully and securely:

Make Sure the Charity Is Trustworthy: Before giving, search for the charity’s report on Give.org to find out if the charity meets the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability (i.e., a BBB Accredited Charity).

Before giving, search for the charity’s report on Give.org to find out if the charity meets the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability (i.e., a BBB Accredited Charity). Look for Specific Fire Relief Activities in Appeals: Be wary of relief appeals that have vague program descriptions and do not explain what activities your support will assist.

Be wary of relief appeals that have vague program descriptions and do not explain what activities your support will assist. Watch Out for Click-Bait and Phishing Scams: Online giving scams tend to pop up after a disaster to take advantage of public sympathy. Don’t click on email, text, or social media links promising to connect you to a familiar charity. Instead, go directly to the charity’s website on your own.

Online giving scams tend to pop up after a disaster to take advantage of public sympathy. Don’t click on email, text, or social media links promising to connect you to a familiar charity. Instead, go directly to the charity’s website on your own. Review Crowdfunding Requests : Some crowdfunding sites take precautions in carefully screening, vetting, and managing postings after a disaster or tragedy. Others might not. If unsure, review the procedures described on the site and also find out about transaction fees and other specifics.

: Some crowdfunding sites take precautions in carefully screening, vetting, and managing postings after a disaster or tragedy. Others might not. If unsure, review the procedures described on the site and also find out about transaction fees and other specifics. Verify Charity Registration: Use the California Attorney General’s Registry Search Tool.

Official Organizations supporting Relief Efforts:

You can find a complete list of relief organizations here.